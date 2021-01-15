MGK’s “Downfalls High” Movie
It’s been an impressive year for Machine Gun Kelly. His latest album “Tickets To My Downfall” is killing it on the Billboard charts, now the Cleveland native has created a musical. The rapper turned punk star has acting chops, we’ve seen him in the Netflix Biopic The Dirt and his role in the movie Nerve with Dave Franco and Emma Roberts. The musical “Downfalls High” will premiere tonight at 8 pm on MGk’s Youtube Channel. Other notable names in the musical include blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, TikTok star Chase Hudson, and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.