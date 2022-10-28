MGK’s New Movie Trailer

The trailer for Machine Gun Kelly’s new movie “Taurus” is out. Colson Baker, (aka Kelly) plays a self-destructive musician in the flick, which will be released on November 18. Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox plays his ex-girlfriend. The singer described his relationship with the character saying, “We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me.” Watch the trailer on YouTube. What’s on your “To Watch” movie list right now?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Ruby Rose star in #Taurus

Coming to theaters November 18th. pic.twitter.com/15f8tiiR0e — Fandango (@Fandango) October 27, 2022