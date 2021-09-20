MGK’s Rockstar Transformation Is Complete.
MGK has had quite the career, with several phases.
Beginning and spending much of it as a rapper —
Culminating into a beef with legendary rapper, Eminem….
Now arriving at the pop-punk crooning, Megan Fox dating, MGK we know today—
But now with confidence, we can finally say his rockstar status is achieved. As he’s nearly fighting with UFC’s Conor McGregor and throwing insults at legacy bands like Slipknot.
At Chicago’s Riot Fest. He happened to play at the same day as Slipknot, and at one point between songs, Machine Gun Kelly said to the audience,
“Hey, you all know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f***** weird mask on a f***** stage. F***** s***. So anyway, what’s every’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”
So now that he’s fighting martial artists and dissing old rappers and rockers alike, MGK might be the punk-rock king we all hoped he wouldn’t be.