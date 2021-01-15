Michael B Jordan Returning for Black Panther 2
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 08: Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)
We will all miss Chadwick Boseman as our favorite Super Hero “Black Panther”. However, reports from Fandomwire.com are claiming Michael B. Jordan will return in Black Panther 2. There are no updates on how Jordan’s character, Killmonger will be resurrected since he was killed at the end of the first film. Some fans spinning the idea of a multiverse version of Killmonger is possible with Chris Evans returning as Captain America and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Spider-Man.
