Michael Bolton falls asleep during Morning Show Interview

MICHAEL BOLTON appeared to FALL ASLEEP during a live interview on Australia’s “The Morning Show”. He wasn’t actually in the studio, he was appearing via satellite.

After a big introduction, the hosts tried to get Michael’s attention, but he didn’t respond, and it looked like his EYES WERE CLOSED. At one point, he perked up and said, quote, “It’s gone silent.”

What actually happened was that there were technically difficulties and he couldn’t hear the hosts. And he wasn’t sleeping, he was looking down at his phone.

He Tweeted, quote, “I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!! In all seriousness, there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me Tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews.”

They tried again for round 2, here’s that: