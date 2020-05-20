Michael Jordan’s Home Is Up For Sale: $15M
Georgia, USA
Michael Jordan Selling Chicago Mansion for Almost $15-Million: Following the high viewership of “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan might be hoping for more interested buyers on his mansion. The NBA Hall of Famer has reduced the asking price for his Chicago area residence from $29-million to $14-point-nine-million. The property’s been up for sale since February of 2012. A Zillow listing says the home is over 32-thousand square feet and some of the features include nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and an indoor regulation basketball court.
Source: Zillow
