Michelle Young Makes a Final Pick on the ‘Bachelorette’
Tuesday night saw Michelle Young give out her final rose.
After sending home an emotional Brandon Jones, she chose Nayte Olukoya.
She told Brandon: “it’s not that I don’t love you because I do, its just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction.”
Michelle and Nayte showed up together for the first time on After the Rose.
They appeared very in love with Nayte saying they were looking at houses and he was preparing to move to Minnesota to be with Michelle.
The Bachelor show surprised the couple by giving them 200,000 for a down payment on their new home.