Mike “The Situation” Is Getting Released From Prison Today
People – After 240 days in federal prison, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is expected to be released on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records.
The Jersey Shorestar has been serving out an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Jan. 15.
Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.
By Willy J – Back in October of 2018, my favorite Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” got sentenced to eight months in jail for evading tax. I’m sure you remember where you were when you heard that news, I was eating a frozen pizza while watching It’s Always Sunny, I’ll never forget it. I think we can agree it was a rough day for us all. It sucked more than the finale of ‘Lost’.
Poor Mike, he had no clue what was ahead of him, hopefully people on the inside gave him the respect he deserved, they should know what they’d be messing with…
Eight years has passed which means it’s time for The Sitch to become a free man. Mike is supposed to be released from his New York prison sometime today(Thursday) and will reportedly be meeting with his new wife and family along with the other Jersey Shore crew.
You damn well know the Jersey Shore production crew will be there to capture it all, so be expecting a Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4. Let’s hope Mike learned his lesson. He should have so much fricken money waiting for him on the outside that he shouldn’t have to lie about taxes ever again.