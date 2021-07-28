Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Only Bathe Their Kids When ‘You Can See the Dirt on Them’
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - DECEMBER 03: Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher showed up on the Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman and turned heads when they started talking about showering habits.
“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”
“But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” the Kunis actress continued. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
Kutcher added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”
Bathing babies too much with soap “can dry out his or her skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
The American Academy of Dermatology Association say on their website that kids ages 6 to 11 “may not need a daily bath,” but should at least wash once or twice a week.