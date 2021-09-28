Mila Kunis Defends Her Stance on the “Bathing Controversy”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - DECEMBER 03: Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)
Mila Kunis will be co-hosting Ellen on Tuesday (September 28th) and the subject of bathing came up and let’s just say Mila didn’t make the conversation any better for herself.
Ellen asked Mila her stance on bathing, to which Mila dove into the backstory of how the subject came up in the first place. Kunis explained that she and Ashton were on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast when the subject of bathing came up.
Kunis’ current stance is that she bathes every day but “doesn’t wash her hair,” however when it comes to her kids she says:
“My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens and I forget to feed them…”
Ellen then clarified that it’s the kids who don’t really shower, Mila tried to clean up her comments saying:
“there’s a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it’s a pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends… It’s COVID. It was like, who showers? We don’t leave the house. Who cares?”