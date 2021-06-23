      Weather Alert

Miley covers Metallica

Jun 23, 2021 @ 5:46am

The iconic rock band Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 self-titled album otherwise known as the Black album.   The band is issuing a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs and 100% of the proceeds going to charities.  Check out Miley, Elton John, and a cast of others covering “Nothing else matters”

 

