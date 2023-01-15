Miley Cryus’ new song “Flowers” a giant F U to Ex-Husband
January 15, 2023 11:26AM CST
Miley Cyrus left us so many easter eggs in her recently released track “Flowers” that allude to her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Check out some of the craziest theories below:
“Flowers” dropped on January 13th, which happens to be Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.
The chorus is a direct answer to Bruno Mars’ “If I Was Your Man”, which Liam dedicated to Miley when they got engaged.
The house was apparently where Liam took his 14 mistresses during the couple’s short 2-year marriage.
Miley can be seen doing Liam’s workout in her underwear.
