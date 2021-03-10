Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Angels Like You’ Video With Message On Covid Vaccination
Miley Cyrus released a video for her song, “Angels Like You” which was filmed during her TikTok pregame show before the Super Bowl last month.
Cyrus called the performance, “the first outdoor covid compliant concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives forever,” she also included a hand-written note at the end of the video.
“We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available. Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”
Cyrus took to social media to double-down on the message, “We just have to do our part,” she wrote in a message shared on Twitter. “I hope you love what I have made for you & that you feel for just these few minutes that you were here in the crowd at the show with us. Soon….”