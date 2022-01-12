Miley Cyrus Is Back In The Studio With Mike Will Made It
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Miley Cyrus attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Never say never, that is the phrase that is likely in Miley Cyrus’ head and in the heads of her fans as well after she posted pictures of herself in the studio with her former collaborator, Mike-Will-Made-It.
Cyrus and Mike worked together on her hit album, Bangarz, and now it seems Miley is backtracking from her comments about “never coming back to Hip-Hop music again.”
Miley is seen at the microphone, presumingly laying down vocals on a new track while Mike Will, Slim Jimmy from Rae Sremmurd, Bibi Bourelly and Tobias Jesso Jr. stand by.
Miley debuted “You” during her New Year’s Eve special so it’s only a matter of time before fans will get a listen to the song and perhaps another hit like “23.”