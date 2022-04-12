Miley’s Parents Are Divorcing
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Billy Ray Cyrus performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, country star Billy Ray Cyrus.
According to legal documents obtained by CNN on Monday, she filed last week in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing “Irreconcilable differences.”
The filing states that the couple, who married in 1993, have not lived together in more than two years.