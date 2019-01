BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ummmmm, SWOON! Have you seen this? Miley’s hubby Liam Hemsworth’s birthday was Monday, and she posted this on Insta:

View this post on Instagram HBD 2 Da Hubz A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

Now, this is the modern day love letter! She technically just texted this, OR created a note on her phone… took a screenshot… and posted it on social media! That sounds kinda impersonal, but is actually SO romantic!!!

I already was jonesin Liam, duh, but now I think I have a crush on Miley too!!😉

-Lindsey