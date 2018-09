NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Millie Bobby Brown attends a "Stranger Things Season 2" screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

She was in the music video, and actual real-life friends with Adam Levine. (Actually, I think she’s real-life friends with EVERY celebrity!!) So it makes sense that she were to be at the Maroon 5 concert… but to get on stage and KILL IT with the Cardi B verse of “Girls Like You?!” It’s just TOO good!