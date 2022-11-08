Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things has talked about her passion for Britney Spears and how she would love to play her in a movie about her life. Like Britney, Millie became famous at a very young age and has had to figure out how to live in the spotlight. “I think her story resonates with me,” Millie told Drew Barrymore. “Growing up in the public eye. Watching videos of her, watching interviews of her when she was younger.” “I see her scramble for words, and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel I can tell her story in the right way,” Millie said. Do you think Millie Bobby Brown would be perfect for portraying Britney Spears in a film, or would another actress be better? Who would you cast?