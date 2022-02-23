Miss Cleo Is Getting A Documentary
What does the future hold? Apparently, it holds a documentary about the iconic 1990s TV psychic known as Miss Cleo. A film centered on Youree Dell Harris, aka Miss Cleo ― the unforgettable and charismatic star of the Psychic Readers Network ― is in production, Deadline reported Wednesday. The nonfiction entertainment studio XTR and the production company Majority announced the project this week.
Harris appeared in TV commercials in the late ’90s, a self-described shaman with a faux Jamaican accent and a slew of catchphrases, most famously “Call me now!” She was featured on the Psychic Readers Network offering supposed psychic hotline services. Harris died in 2016 at age 53, following a battle with cancer.
“Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice,” XTR said in a description of the upcoming documentary, according to Deadline.