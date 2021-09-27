Missing Man Wakes from 9-Month Coma to Learn He’s Been Fired
A Kenyan police officer woke up from a 9-month coma to find he had been fired for desertion.
Reuben Kimutai Lel, a constable had been considered dead by friends and family.
But it turns out that he’d been the victim of a road accident and was taken in by one of the country’s largest hospitals all along.
He woke last weekend, and although he has still not regained his full memory, he was able to identify himself.
He was discharged Friday and is recovering at home under the care of his wife and family.
Arrangements are being made to reinstate him to the police force, but according to his family, he’s been looking forward to retirement.