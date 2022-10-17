M&M’s New Flavor

M&M’s Reveals New Flavor M&M’s is celebrating the arrival of its new Purple “spokescandy” character with the release of a new flavor. M&M’s Caramel Cold Brew will hit stores in February and features a combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’s milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell. The new flavor will also feature Purple’s “on-pack” debut. What do you think of the new flavor? What should their next flavor be?

Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: https://t.co/Qp9KQ5HoSy pic.twitter.com/z0TKPzzMOS — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) September 28, 2022