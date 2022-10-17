106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

M&M’s New Flavor

October 17, 2022 10:27AM CDT
Share

M&M’s Reveals New Flavor M&M’s is celebrating the arrival of its new Purple “spokescandy” character with the release of a new flavor.  M&M’s Caramel Cold Brew will hit stores in February and features a combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’s milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell. The new flavor will also feature Purple’s “on-pack” debut. What do you think of the new flavor?  What should their next flavor be?

More about:
Candy
M&M's
New Flavor
New M&M

Contests