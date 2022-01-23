M&M’s Supposedly “Less Sexy” Now
The Mars candy company has given the classic M&M’s mascots a (slight) makeover…and somehow…some people are not happy about the lack of “sex appeal.”
The redesign comes at the effort to promote inclusivity. Fans of the brand may notice that the characters (or “lentils” is how the company refers to them) which promote the brand may look slightly different. Really, there weren’t many fundamental changes. The main one being the green M&M changing footwear from boots to trainers. Mars’ made a statement on the matter, they said, “Our ambition is to upend the expected, breakthrough barriers, and discover the little joys shared in everyday life. Imagine a world with less judgment & more connection & consistent laughter.” Here is the official trailer promoting the change:
Broadcaster Tucker Carlson was not happy about the changes. He said on his show, “The other big change is that the brown M&M has ‘transitioned from high stilettos to lower block heels,’ also less sexy. That’s progress. M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”
Carlson & his take were quick to receive pushback from around the web
M&M’s official twitter made this response to the controversy:
It doesn’t seem divisive to say: M&M’s aren’t sexy…their just chocolate.