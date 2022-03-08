Mom Blasts Ex With Facebook Photo Of Their Child’s Onesie
Breakups, divorces and custody battles are the ugly side of love. An unfortunately large number of people will find themselves in a relationship that ends in divorce or will be raised in a split-household family. These situations can be tough, but things get even tougher when one parent is going after another online.
In one Reddit post to the subreddit, r/trashy, one mother has received criticism for a Facebook post calling out her children’s father. In the picture posted to the mother’s Facebook, the baby’s onesie reads, “Happy Father’s Day to my Dad who left me for a 16 year old…”
The mother also wrote the following caption to the photo, “Just a quick message to my children’s dad. Happy Father’s Day, hope you’ve had an amazing day. You deserve it more then anyone.”