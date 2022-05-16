      Weather Alert

Mom Keeps Sending Letters From The Grave

May 16, 2022 @ 6:02am
SAN FRANCISCO - DECEMBER 15: Stacks of boxes holding cards and letters are seen at the U.S. Post Office sort center December 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. On its busiest day of the year, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and mail over one billion cards, letters and packages. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It only took 62 years for this mom’s letter to get to her daughter, but it was originally meant for her parents.  These postcards were sent in 1960 from Carol Hoover’s parents’ honeymoon.  However, once she sent to the post office, they told her that there was more waiting for her, but they are not sure how they received them either.  What do you think?

