Mom Makes A Husbands In Training Program
Husband and wife embracing in front of home
Parents teach their kids lots of things: how to share with others, how to ride a bike, and if you’re lucky they might even share their secret family recipe with you. But how to be a good partner? That’s a topic that’s not usually at the forefront of the parental guidelines. Yet, Doug Weaver’s mom did exactly that, with her multi-year “Husbands in Training” Program.
Doug, now grown and married, recounts the details of his mom’s curriculum in his viral TikTok video, where he shares exactly what he learnt in this course… and just how well it worked.
The training covered everything from chivalry, to etiquette, to consent, and even porn – specifically, ethics in the porn industry. The latter, something that most teens might find hard to discuss with anyone, let alone their mom. But it’s an important conversation nonetheless, and one that, in the Weaver household, came with quizzes. Yes, he did say quizzes, and Doug has already not-so-jokingly threatened to resurface one of them from the depths of his laptop.