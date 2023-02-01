Mom-Munes Are The Newest Craze For Single Parents
February 1, 2023 9:43AM CST
Move over Dads, there are new Mommies in town, and they don’t need your help. Kristin Batykefer and her best friend, Tessa Gilder, are two single moms, who now live under one roof and raise their children together. They are just a couple of single moms that are sweeping the nation in this new trend. Would you do it?
@heatherhopetv I’ve heard of #communes but not a #MomMune 🤔 3 Moms each with their own kids move in together and share all the Household chores #dinner #cleaning #parenting #laundry 🧺 #Mom #ABC #Children #kids #Mother #divorce #CoParenting #home #RealEstate #MomMunes ♬ original sound – HeatherHOPEtv
