Mom Shaves Son’s Head In Naughty ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Prank
A prankster mom in the U.K. shaved the word “Elf” in her son’s hair, then blamed it on the “Elf On The Shelf” as a prank on the boy’s younger sister. Amanda Johns enlisted the help of teenage son Iestyn, who pretended to be asleep as Amanda shaved the word “Elf” into his scalp. Then, she placed the clippers into the hands of the elf — framing him for the crime. When Amanda’s younger daughter, Tegan, woke up and saw her brother’s hair, she was shocked. “She runs into my room and asks, ‘Where is the elf?!’ but when she found him in Iestyn’s room with the clippers she was flabbergasted,” Amanda said. In years past, she’s replaced all the family pictures in the house with pictures of elves, and given her son a makeover in his sleep — complete with drawn-on abs. “[Iestyn] is the best big brother and will do anything to make his little sister smile — she looks forward to the Elf’s antics every morning.”