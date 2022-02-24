Mom Surprises Reporter Son While At Work
While out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday, Myles Harris — who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio — got a big surprise when his mother unexpectedly dropped by, according to the outlet.
Fortunately, the camera never stopped rolling.
In a clip of the hilarious interaction posted on the reporter’s Instagram account — which has been viewed over 500K times as of Wednesday afternoon — you can see Harris recognize his mom even before she appears onscreen. As she comes closer, he waves his arms and tells the cameraman, “That’s my mom, hold on.”