      Weather Alert

Mom Surprises Reporter Son While At Work

Feb 24, 2022 @ 6:10am

While out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday, Myles Harris — who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio — got a big surprise when his mother unexpectedly dropped by, according to the outlet.

Fortunately, the camera never stopped rolling.

In a clip of the hilarious interaction posted on the reporter’s Instagram account — which has been viewed over 500K times as of Wednesday afternoon — you can see Harris recognize his mom even before she appears onscreen. As she comes closer, he waves his arms and tells the cameraman, “That’s my mom, hold on.”

TAGS
Mom news Reporter Son Work
Connect With Us Listen To Us On