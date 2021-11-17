Mom’s Reddit Post Backfires
Group of children in front of a birthday cake at a birthday party
One mom took to Reddit in hopes that other parents would take her side, but it backfired. Her daughter had a birthday party and excluded only one classmate, Avery, because she has intellectual and developmental disabilities. Avery’s mom found out and reached out to this parent saying, “thanks for reminding us yet again that we don’t get invited to things.” The backlash has made the girl’s mom think about what she is, or is not, teaching her young daughter saying, “I have to wonder if I’m somehow missing a chance to teach my daughter not to discriminate.” Hopefully this will be a lesson for both mom and daughter to embrace those of any and all abilities. Read the entire Reddit Thread HERE.