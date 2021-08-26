Monica Lewinsky Greenlit Thong Scene in ‘American Crime Story’
‘American Crime Story’ will depict the infamous relationship between former President Bill Clinton and his former intern, Monica Lewinsky this season.
Lewinsky is a producer for this season and urged the writer to include the infamous thong-flashing incident.
Monica recently said, “Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story.”
Lewinsky continued, “So, ultimately, I felt two things: One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable.”
‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ premieres on FX on September 7.