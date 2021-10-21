      Weather Alert

More Babies At The Zoo

Oct 21, 2021 @ 6:00am
KUNMING, CHINA - OCTOBER 20: New Asian elephant baby, born by Asian elephant Yaming, plays in haystack at Kunming Zoo on October 20, 2021 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. (Photo by Li Jiaxian/China News Service via Getty Images)

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo got a HUGE surprise this week when TWO elephants came back pregnant!  Claire has been pregnant for awhile but Kiki had the zookeepers constantly wondering if she was carrying a new member of the zoo.  Both elephants are expected to be due, within days of each other, in February 2022. Thanks to our friends at 1011 news.  Read more HERE

