Mortal Kombat Move to Push gory scenes to the limit
The new Mortal Kombat movie is set to hit theaters and HBO Max 4/16/2021. However, Movie Seeks To Push Gory Scenes ‘Right To The Limit’ If you get queasy at the sight of blood, you may want to sit out seeing the Mortal Kombat reboot when it hits the big screen. Director Simon McQuoid is assuring fans that the flick will stay true to the video game, taking the R-rating “right to the limit” with the gore. ” Obviously, there’s a point where the film becomes unreleasable if you push it too far, and that would be a very unwise return on investment for the studio.