Most Prefer Practical Xmas Gifts They’ll Actually Use
By the age of 24, Americans appreciate a practical gift for the holidays. A survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday by giving or receiving gifts found 81% prefer receiving gifts they’ll actually use throughout the year. This includes “healthy” gifts – 77% said they’re more focused on health as we head into the holiday season, and many will use health and wellness for gifting inspiration. Results showed that 78% are likely to buy a healthy gift for a loved one. That might be a good idea, as the average respondent only uses 43% of the gifts they received last year. The majority of Americans have a traditional gift they either give (61%) or receive (64%) every year during the holidays – and many of these gifts were found to be more on the practical side. While the top recurring gift was found to be sweets (47%), other gifts that were high on the list were self-care items (33%) and a toothbrush (32%).