Mountain Dew released a Drink That Combines 50 Different Flavors

Time to find out what America tastes like if you put every state into a blender.

Mountain Dew just rolled out a new flavor called Mountain Dew Liberty Brew. And it’s a soda that honors the 50 states of America by combining 50 FLAVORS into one.

And somehow, it turned out bright blue.

It’s not clear what the 50 flavors actually ARE . . . and Mountain Dew isn’t saying . . . but it’s probably a lot of different fruits based on the reviews.

The drink started showing up in stores over Memorial Day weekend, and people who tried it said it tastes like grape, berries, and tropical fruits mixed together.

(Best Products)