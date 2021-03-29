Movie Fan Breaks World Record By Watching Avengers: Endgame 191 Times
Young man using his phone at the cinema
Marvel Comics fan Agustin Alanis has just achieved an incredible feat. He broke a Guinness World Record for watching Avenger: Endgame 191 times.
The official title is “The Most Cinema Productions Attended – Same Film.”
He shared the news on social media, writing, “I’m officially Amazing!!!”
Watch the movie 191 times means that he spent 34,571 minutes, 575 hours, or over 24 days watching the same movie.
What movie or TV show have you watched over and over again?