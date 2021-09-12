MTV VMA Checklist — Airtime, Performers, Nominations
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards air tonight, September 12, at 7 p.m. Central Time. The official MTV live stream can be found above 🔼
Here’s a list of the performances you can expect to see 🔽 Click here to see the full list of nominations
- RUMOR: Surprise Kanye West performance
- Alicia Keys and Swae Lee performing “Lala”
- Anitta
- Busta Rhymes (most hype for— chase)
- Camila Cabello performing “Don’t Go Yet”
- Chlöe performing “Have Mercy”
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran performing “Shivers”
- Foo Fighters
- Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performing “Industry Baby”
- Kacey Musgraves performing “Star-Crossed”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber performing “Stay”
- Kim Petras
- Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker performing “Papercuts”
- Normani
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Ozuna performing “La Funka”
- Polo G
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tainy and Shawn Mendes performing “Summer of Love”
- Twenty One Pilots performing “Saturday”