      Weather Alert

MTV VMA Checklist — Airtime, Performers, Nominations

Sep 12, 2021 @ 5:08pm

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards air tonight, September 12, at 7 p.m. Central Time. The official MTV live stream can be found above 🔼

Here’s a list of the performances you can expect to see 🔽 Click here to see the full list of nominations

  • RUMOR: Surprise Kanye West performance
  • Alicia Keys and Swae Lee performing “Lala”
  • Anitta
  • Busta Rhymes (most hype for— chase)
  • Camila Cabello performing “Don’t Go Yet”
  • Chlöe performing “Have Mercy”
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran performing “Shivers”
  • Foo Fighters
  • Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performing “Industry Baby”
  • Kacey Musgraves performing “Star-Crossed”
  • The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber performing “Stay”
  • Kim Petras
  • Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker performing “Papercuts”
  • Normani
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Ozuna performing “La Funka”
  • Polo G
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tainy and Shawn Mendes performing “Summer of Love”
  • Twenty One Pilots performing “Saturday”
TAGS
2021 MTV VMA Chase MTV
Connect With Us Listen To Us On