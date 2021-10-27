Must Watch: ‘Lightyear’ The Buzz Lightyear Origin Story Teaser Trailer
I’m bouncing up and down in my seat right now.
The Buzz Lightyear Movie’s teaser trailer was just released and it stars Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz.
The film is called “Lightyear” and follows the REAL Buzz as he embarks on missions as a Space Ranger of the infamous Space Command.
The story is LONG before the line of toys in “Toy Story” were released, so there won’t be any Woody, Bo Peep, or Potato Heads.
From what I can see in the trailer, though, there’s still PLENTY of the emotion we’re used to seeing from Pixar films.
The movie comes out Summer of 2022.