My favorite GRAMMYs performance

Did you watch the Grammys?! What did you think? The night is known for many unexpected collaborations… but this one we KNEW was gonna happen, and it’s actually a preview because these 2 are working on AN ORIGINAL SONG TOGETHER! Hooray!

Miley and Shawn Mendes singing his hit “In My Blood” together was my favorite performance of the night because their voices just complimented each other so beautifully! It seriously rocked. They both got to wail and show off the vocals. I can’t wait to hear them put out a new song together!

(One small thing I must address… Miley looked AMAZE. Like she usually does these days. But Shawn… I was NOT diggin the sleeveless vest look… you? Yikes. Still love you bb!!)

-Lindsey