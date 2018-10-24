My trip to Magnolia Market in Waco!

My sister, mother and I took a trip to Magnolia Market in Waco, TX! YES, of Fixer Upper fame!!

We planned to go here because it’s close to my sister in Austin, and we just happened to plan our trip on their biggest weekend on the year… the Silobration! The Silobration is basically a concert/street festival/tourist trap. We partook in everything BUT the concert!

Starting with… Magnolia Table! Chip & Jo opened a restuarant ! And it was truly just as beautiful as you would imagine (being designed by Jo of course..) The thing was, since it was Silobration weekend and 40,000 extra Fixer Upper fans were traveling to Waco that weekend… it was CRAZY busy. No, like cray cray for real, busy. It opened at 6am, and even then it was a 2 hour wait. We got there at 7am, waited in the line to get to the host stand to even put your name in, for about 45 minutes… Then waited an additional 1 hr 22 minutes to get a seat (at the bar, not even a table, mind you). Luckily they had 2 different locations to buy coffee and pastries at, and it was lots of chatting time for the 3 of us, which was the whole point of this trip anyway!!

The food at Magnolia Table was DELICIOUS. Like seriously good. Probably the best pancakes I have ever had. AND they even had a little merch store connected to it, and sold hats, shirts, and mugs (for $18 EACH… yikes! But thanks, Mom!) Every details was beautiful. Even the salt and pepper shakers were beautiful! Every detail was thought out… From every single employee there being super nice, to the SUPER nice napkins that almost feel like cloth, to the fact that the water in the bathrooms was nice and warm to wash your hands… not cold! The beauty is in the details, which we would expect nothing less from Jo!

After our nearly 3 hour breakfast, we went back to our BEAUTIFUL Airbnb we got, got ready, and headed back to the Silos for the street market they had set up!

That was crazy busy, too. Think, trying to exit a Husker game, busy. But it was fun! We ate BBQ from a delicious food truck, had lots of photo ops, and bought lots of fun stuff from vendors (a ball cap that says Y’ALL, a onesie for my baby, a book for my baby and some jewelry!) and from the Magnolia Market itself (an issue of Magnolia magazine, fun Christmas ornaments, and a shirt that says #SHIPLAP! Duh!)

The one thing we did NOT hit was the bakery… it had like an hour-long line… PLUS, our Airbnb host was nice enough to leave us some Silo Baking Co. cupcakes – we win!

We left the Silobration and decided to drive around and look at some of the actual houses that were fixed up ON Fixer Upper! (If you decide to go to Waco, definitely do that part! Look HERE.) That was fun too!

Overall, I would DEFINITELY recommend going to Waco if you are a Fixer Upper fan!!