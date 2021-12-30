Nebraska Humane Society Needs Help
The Nebraska Humane Society recently took in almost 600 animals from a home in Papillion, NE. The animals are being treated for multiple issues and have to remain there due to a court order. The almost 600 animals consist of more than 200 species. Of the rescued critters were chinchillas, snakes, lizards, rabbits, and over 250 birds. The Humane Society is asking for the public’s help as they nurse them all back to health. To find out what is needed, please visit and follow their Facebook page HERE.