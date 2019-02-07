Nebraska is coming to PRIMETIME Network TV!

Well… kind of. Starting April 16 ABC will have a show called Bless This Mess starring two very funny people, Dax Shepard and Lake Bell! It’s about New Yorkers who inherit a farm and give up the busy city life for the Good Life… So YES they will definitely be making fun of Nebraska. And technically they didn’t do any actual filming in Nebraska it’s all green screen backgrounds… but hopefully they will have references we get and approve of and think are fun?? I’ll be watching to find out 🙂

-Lindsey