Nebraska Is Getting New Plates
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday, May 31st. The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building called “the Genius of Creative Energy.” It depicts a Roman character harnessing earth, air, wind and fire.
A new license plate is designed and implemented every six years, as is required by Nebraska law. Production of the plates is underway, with distribution to begin in January 2023. Owners of vehicles with a standard issue license plate will receive new plates from their county treasurer in the month the vehicle registration expires. This currently amounts to approximately 1.3 million vehicles statewide. Read more from our friends at 1011 News.