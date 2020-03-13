Need some good news? You may soon be able to UN-SEND a text on your iPhone
I mean gmail let’s you unsend an email… so this is FINALLY catching up?! The bummer part is they are allegedly testing it now, but the sender and the receiver would both receive a notification if a text was unsent… doesn’t that defeat the purpose?! You don’t WANT him to know about the drunk text. You don’t WANT mom to ask what was unsent (a dirty pic that was supposed to go to your lover) C’mon Apple! Be smart!
