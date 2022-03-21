Neighbor From Hell

Oldsmobile Rocket at Daytona Turkey Run.
A woman with a vintage convertible is dealing with a neighbor leaving notes on her car, which has sparked a debate over the situation. The TikTok recounting the events, captioned, “This is the second note on my car in the last week SOS,” has been viewed over 446,000 times and liked 26,000 times since it was shared on March 14.
The nine-second clip posted by user @karinaablackk, or Karina Black, started with the TikToker walking over to her car, which has a cover over it, as music played. On the side of the cover was a note taped to it. “We live on a tiny street and frankly it is very rude to ‘store’ your car here,” the note read. “Our street would appreciate if you move it somewhere else. Thank you.”
“My neighbor is so annoying,” the TikToker said in a voice overlay. “My car isn’t stored, I just don’t leave my house that much. What should I say back? Lol.”
The woman took the note off her car before the video cut off as she looked away from the camera. In separate comments, the TikToker offered up more information. “I just got my car a week ago, and it’s a vintage convertible, so I like to keep it covered,” she wrote.