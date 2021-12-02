Nelly Shows His True Character
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during the kickoff of The Main Event tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
If you were not a huge fan of Nelly before, this video may just change your mind. Tiffany Harris took to Tik Tok to show what happened to her daughter when they went to a Nelly concert this past week. Nelly saw that Tiffany’s daughter did not have a jacket on, so he removed his and gave it to her. The true character of Nelly was shown, and Tiffany’s daughter will never forget the incredible evening.