Nelly Shows His True Character

Dec 2, 2021 @ 4:16am
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during the kickoff of The Main Event tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you were not a huge fan of Nelly before, this video may just change your mind.  Tiffany Harris took to Tik Tok to show what happened to her daughter when they went to a Nelly concert this past week.  Nelly saw that Tiffany’s daughter did not have a jacket on, so he removed his and gave it to her.  The true character of Nelly was shown, and Tiffany’s daughter will never forget the incredible evening.

 

@tiffanyharris15Seeing @nelly in person, AMAZING! He was so sweet to her & the show was awesome! #GiveWithAllYourHeart #nelly @crackhead3232 #fyp #lilbit #1 #humble

♬ Dilemma – Album Version – Nelly

