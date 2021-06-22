Netflix could be the end of theatres
Spielberg Signs Deal With Netflix In a sign of growth in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg has signed a deal with Netflix. The deal between the streaming platform and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners company was revealed today and is said to cover “multiple feature films.” This new partnership with Netflix doesn’t affect his deal with Universal Pictures and is a total 360 of his past comments about the streaming platform during Oscar season two years ago. Do you believe streaming platforms will take out the movie theater?