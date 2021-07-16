Netflix Gaming Service

Netflix is looking to compete with Xbox, Google, Amazon, and others as a game streaming service. Netflix is reportedly rumored to be partnering up with Playstation for its streaming plans. There is a graphic floating around portraying two Ps5 controllers, but there is no Netflix logo attached to the graphic. The image was originally found through a data mine in its Netflix ios app. Are you excited about Netflix launching a game streaming service? Or do you like using the gaming platforms that you are accustomed to?