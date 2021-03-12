Netflix is Cracking Down on Password Sharing
The folks at Netflix are starting to make a bigger effort at stopping people from sharing password accounts across devices.
Lately, Netflix users who use an account of a person not living with the owner of the account a little more than often are starting to get messages asking to sign up for a “free trial” of the service if you can’t verify a code.
If the account can’t be verified, the user will have to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Right now the test is only showing up on TV devices connected to the same account. If you watch on a phone or laptop you’re good for now.