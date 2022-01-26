Netflix Ozark is killing

The Return of ‘Ozark’ Draws Huge Numbers on Netflix Although Ozark got off to a slow start when it arrived on Netflix in 2017, the momentum has been skyrocketing with each new season. After a 22-month absence from the platform, Ozark returns, and audiences couldn’t be happier. In the first three days of the season four release, Ozark is responsible for 77 million hours of binge-watching. The bad news is Ozark only has seven more episodes before the series ends for good. What do you think of the new season of Ozark?