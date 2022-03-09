Netflix’s New Trivia Game
Netflix’s move into interactive shows is extending beyond the occasional single-episode project. The streaming firm is launching its first interactive daily quiz show, Trivia Quest, on April 1st (no, it’s not an April Fools gag). The Trivia Crack-inspired series will present 24 multiple-choice questions around topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience. You’re meant to help the hero Willy save the people of Trivia Land from a villain bent on hoarding knowledge — contrived, maybe, but it’s more than a pure competition.
Trivia Quest doesn’t offer any real-world prizes, but you can replay an episode to earn more points and make progress toward a “definitive ending.” The title will be available on all devices that support interactive Netflix material, including most modern browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming hardware. Will you play it?